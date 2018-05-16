Sheffield Pet Hospital open day

Local families, animal lovers and budding vets are invited to a fun-filled open day when Sheffield PDSA Pet Hospital throws open its doors on Saturday 26 May from 10am to 2pm.

Visitors will have the chance to go behind the scenes of the busy hospital on Newhall Road to see where life-saving pet operations are carried out.

Senior Vet at Sheffield PDSA, Rob Haselgrove, said: “If you’ve ever wondered what goes on inside a pet hospital, all will be revealed! There will be plenty going on for the whole family, with tours of the operating theatre and x-ray suite, pet stalls, refreshments, a fun dog show, and plenty of entertaining activities for children including a bouncy castle.

“We’re holding this open day as it will give people the chance to learn more about the charity, which has been saving the lives of pets every single day for 100 years.”

The event will raise funds for Sheffield PDSA Pet Hospital, which costs around £1.3m annually to run and doesn’t receive any government funding.

Rob added: “We’re really looking forward to giving our in-depth pet hospital tours, offering animal lovers an insight into how pets get diagnosed, what happens in an operating theatre and how we help poorly pets recover after surgery. There will be hands-on demonstrations and children will even be able to experience life as a PDSA vet!”

Sheffield PDSA Pet Hospital treats sick and injured pets in need, providing a vital lifeline for local owners who are struggling to afford vet care for their beloved pets. The dedicated team can see as many as 200 pets a day and performs over 90,000 treatments a year, ranging from major life-saving surgery and x-rays, to routine vaccinations and treatment of long-term illnesses. Nationally PDSA runs 48 Pet Hospitals across the UK, and treats more than 5,000 pets a day – that’s 13 pets a minute! For more information visit pdsa.org.uk.