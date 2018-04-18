Sheffield nude fitness class boss was struck off as doctor after being exposed as 'fantasist'

A Sheffield gym guru who runs women's only nude fitness classes was struck off as a doctor who made up false identities for himself, it has emerged.

Dr Sushant Varma, who changed his name by deed poll to James Bond, revealed yesterday how he was running totally naked fitness classes at a heavily guarded and secret location in Sheffield.

But it has emerged that Bond was struck off as a doctor in 2006 - and later lost a claim for unfair dismissal the following year.

The "Walter Mitty" doctor made up false identities for himself and accused his employers of institutional racism.

He also lied about appearing on TV dating show Blind Date, and claimed producers were planning to make a film about his life.

He also invented a journalist's identity and then claimed the fictional reporter was planning to write about a clutch of made-up bravery awards.

And he alleged a university boss had attempted to bribe him to withdraw allegations of racism against the institution.

Dr Varma studied medicine at The University of Sheffield between 1992 and 2001, and was a junior doctor at North Cheshire Hospitals NHS Trust until 2003.

He lost a claim for constructive dismissal after bringing a case before an employment tribunal.

The General Medical Council said the doctor had behaved with premeditated dishonesty and would be struck off immediately.

Fitness to Practise Panel chairman Professor Brian Kirby said in 2006: "The panel has concluded Dr Varma's misconduct is fundamentally incompatible with him continuing to be a registered medical practitioner."

Varma's representative admitted the doctor was "immature" and a "Walter Mitty" character, but claimed his strange series of actions had not placed the public at risk.

Dr Varma was suspended from his post as a house officer at Halton Hospital in Runcorn, Cheshire, after senior doctors became concerned about his increasing fantasies.

An employment tribunal in Liverpool ruled Dr Varma's employers had acted properly and in a written judgement described him as "an irrepressible fantasist".

He also told colleagues he had been invited to appear on the television show Big Brother after attending an interview at The Grosvenor Hotel, in Chesterfield. But the hotel did not exist, the tribunal heard.

He described being involved in a number of heroic rescues including rescuing a woman from a burning car, saving a child from being run over and preventing an old woman being mugged.

He said that his women only nude fitness classes were aimed at helping women with body confidence.

"One of the main reasons I designed ladies only nude fitness classes is because it's heartbreaking to hear stories from lots of women saying that they are far too scared to go to a gym.

"At first, the ladies are very apprehensive but when they see that they are not the only person like that they learn to accept themselves," he said.

He advertised that the strictly women only classes were held behind closed doors. Curtains at the building are closed, men are barred from the building when the courses are taking place and doors are locked and security guards are in place outside to ensure privacy.