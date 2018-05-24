Sheffield man charged with murder as first picture of dead toddler is released

A Sheffield man has been charged with murder following the death of a toddler earlier this week.

Martin Johnson, aged 19, of Leighton Road, Gleadless, was charged this evening following the death of little Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins.

Police at the scene in Gleadless.

Police today named the toddler for the first time and released a picture. She would have turned two-years-old next month.

Detectives arrested Johnson on Monday after Erin was admitted to Sheffield Children's Hospital with suspected non-accidental injuries.

The toddler died on Tuesday just after 12.30am and a post-mortem examination revealed her cause of death was severe head injuries.

READ MORE: SHEFFIELD MURDER: Everything we know so far

Johnson will remain in police custody until his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police are urging members of the public to not post speculative content on social media as legal proceedings are active.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, the senior investigating officer, said: “My thoughts are with the family at this incredibly traumatic and difficult time and I would please ask their privacy is respected.

“I understand Erin’s death is highly emotive and people will naturally feel saddened at the tragic loss of such a young life.

“I would again urge people to please think about the comments they make on social media and the impact it could have on the family, and request that posts of a speculative nature are refrained from, to allow them time to grieve and to enable criminal proceedings to progress through the courts unhindered.“