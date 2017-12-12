Sheffield leisure centre fined thousands for health and safety breach

A Sheffield leisure centre has been made to cough up more than £12, 000 for health and safety breaches.

Sheffield City Trust admitted breaching health and safety rules following an incident at Springs Leisure Centre, East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, in May last year.

Sheffield Magistrates fined the company £7000 and ordered them to pay £5500 in costs.

At the time of the incident, it was reported that eight children and two teachers had to be taken to hospital following a spillage or leak of a chemical. Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

Following the case, Andrew Snelling, chief executive of Sheffield City Trust, said the firm "accepts the outcome of today’s hearing at Sheffield Magistrates Court.

"We entered a guilty plea, recognising that it was our responsibility for the incident which happened at The Springs Leisure Centre in May 2016.

“Whilst thankfully, there were no long-term health implications, we acknowledge that our standards on the day were not at the level expected by members of the public who use our venues, and for that we sincerely apologise.

“Since the incident we have reviewed and updated our procedures in this area with a view to preventing an incident such as this occurring again.”