Sheffield gets £19 million cash injection to 'transform the way public services are delivered'

Sheffield has been awarded more than £19 million from the Government to help tackle a wide range of issues affecting disadvantaged residents in the city.

Sheffield Council will receive £19, 294, 766 from the Life Chances Fund which the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said will 'transform the way public services are delivered' in the city.

The money will be used by the authority to set up projects aimed at tackling a range of issues from mental health and wellbeing to homelessness and youth unemployment.

There are 10 organisations across the country to benefit from a funding pot of £28 million and Sheffield was the biggest recipient taking about two-thirds of the total.

Elsewhere, the Innovation Unit in Doncaster is to benefit from £1, 795, 810.

The council-supported project aims to help youngsters aged 11 to 16 who have poor attendance records and are frequently excluded from school.

The scheme involves introducing 'bespoke learning plans' and mentoring to get young people engaged in education again.

Civil Society Minister Tracey Crouch said: "The Life Chances Fund is helping transform lives across the country and I am looking forward to seeing how these fantastic projects use this funding to benefit children and young people, teaching them valuable life skills."

The Government's contribution is in addition to funding from local authorities which will provide a combined £83 million to the successful projects.

The Life Chances Fund launched in July 2016 with the objective of helping disadvantaged people to lead more successful lives.

The fund is structured around tackling the six key themes of drug and alcohol dependency, children’s services, early years, young people, older people’s services and healthy lives.