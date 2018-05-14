Sheffield couple jailed after supplying class A drugs into Doncaster prison

A prisoner and his girlfriend, both from Sheffield, have been jailed for a total of 10 years after they were found guilty of supplying drugs into prison.

Scott Gold, 41, of Callum Mount, and Stacey Alderson, 28, of Eastern Walk, were sentenced to six-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years respectively following a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The couple were charged with possession with intent to supply after an investigation found they had attempted to supply class A drugs into HMP Doncaster.

Alderson was arrested in January 2017 after her partner Gold, a then serving prison officer, was found to be in possession of an estimated £5,000 worth of cocaine and heroin following a visit from her at HMP Doncaster.

Det Con Turton, of the North Eastern Regional Prison Intelligence Unit, "This investigation led by PC Payne of Doncaster local policing team was challenging and encountered retrospective forensic investigations and submissions, which required supplementary assistance from HMP Doncaster and the Regional Prison Intelligence Unit.

"However, through this partnership work we able to present the case before the court and subsequently punish Gold and Alderson for their actions.

“The commitment shown throughout this investigation and the respective sentences received show that if you supply drugs into a prison you will be punished.

"I hope this result highlights our commitment to tackling criminality within our prisons and will act as a deterrent to both inmates or anyone who is considering becoming involved in drugs supply.”