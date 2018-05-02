Sheffield consultation sees launch of exciting activities for young people

Shiregreen young people will be able to get involved in exciting activities over the next 12 months, as Sanctuary Housing takes action following a public consultation.

Earlier this year, Sanctuary and community arts organisation Ignite Imaginations asked members of the public what was marvellous about the area and what was missing.

Feedback highlighted that residents enjoyed the friendliness and community-feel of the neighbourhood, but also that they would like to see more things for young people to do.

In response, Sanctuary is teaming up with community partners to provide positive activities, including working with Forge Youth, organising events with local scout groups and an after school club and girls’ group at Shiregreen United Reformed Church.

More targeted sessions focusing on educational skills and boosting future employability are also planned, in addition to a summer school for primary-aged children transitioning to Firth Park Academy.

Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager for Shiregreen, Melanie King, said: “It’s really important that we listen and respond to our residents to find out what they want for Shiregreen.

“I hope the plans we have for this year offer young people in the area something positive to do, no matter what their interests are. They’ll have opportunities to build up valuable employability and educational skills at the same time.”

This project is funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, supporting projects which benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.