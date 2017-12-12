Sheffield burglar who threatened terrified elderly woman with brick is jailed

A burglar who threatened a terrified elderly woman with a brick in her own home has been jailed for 15-and-a-half-years.

David Tomlinson walked through the rear patio doors of a home in Lees Hall Road, Norton, and threatened the occupant, an 89-year-old woman, with a brick while shouting at her to hand over money.

The terrified victim gave Tomlinson £75 before he fled the scene.

However, the woman bravely called 999 and he was caught by police officers nearby.

Tomlinson initially denied the offence, which took place in June this year, but later admitted aggravated burglary after learning DNA evidence had been recovered from the patio doors.

The convicted criminal, already on life licence, was sent back to HMP Marshgate in Doncaster at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Following the case, detective constable Yvonne Fairbrother, of Sheffield’s performance crime team, said: “Tomlinson subjected this elderly woman to a terrifying ordeal and she genuinely believed she would come to serious harm if she didn’t comply with his demands for money.

“Tomlinson is a prolific, dangerous individual who was on life licence after serving previous sentences for similar offences, so I’m pleased he is now behind bars for a significant period of time.”