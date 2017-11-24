Sheffield boxing fundraiser for trip of a lifetime

Glyn Rhodes’ Sheffield Boxing Centre recently staged another successful fundraising show at Crookes WMC and raised £928 in the process.

The money will go towards taking the gym’s young amateur boxing team to the Southern California State Boxing Championships next summer.

The fundraiser, which featured 12 bouts, starred children as young as six year old.

Gym Manager Mick King who helped to organise the event said: “As well as sharpening their boxing skills, shows like this provide our youngsters with the experience of boxing in front of an audience - something that proves invaluable when they are 11 years old, get their ABA Amateur Boxing Cards & start appearing before 200 plus crowds around Yorkshire.”

Pictured are Glyn Rhodes and Sheffield Boxing Centre’s army of volunteers.