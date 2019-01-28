Sheffield band The Reytons are heading to The Leopard in Doncaster

Cult Sheffield band The Reytons, who recently filled the Leadmill, are calling in at a popular Doncaster music pub this Friday.

Described in their press material as having “the same cheeky everyman charm as fellow Sheffielders the Arctic Monkeys” and “harbouring the clatter, clamour and camaraderie of a night out fuelled by cheap vodka Red Bulls and questionable decision making”, the band have been building their reputation with the release of three EPs and a series of sell-out live shows.

Their music is described as no-frills indie and they aim to be loud and rowdy.

The Reytons have notched up more than half a million Spotify streams across their three EPs, Alcopops & Charity Shops (2018), Kids Off The Estate (2017), and It Was All So Monotonous (2017), and their latest single, Canine, released last year.

The Leopard is on West Street, Doncaster.