Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys add new dates to UK tour

Arctic Monkeys have added extra dates to their forthcoming UK tour.

The Sheffield band will perform an extra show in Sheffield on September 21, plus more gigs at the O2 in London, Newcastle and Birmingham.

The announcement comes after the band confirmed their new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on May 11.

Tickets went on sale this morning and they are understood to be selling fast.

The full list of shows is now as follows:-

September 6 - Manchester Arena

September 7 - Manchester Arena

September 8 - The O2 Arena, London

September 10 - The O2 Arena, London

September 12 - The O2 Arena, London

September 15 - Birmingham Arena

September 16 - Birmingham Arena

September 18 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

September 19 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

September 21 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

September 24 - 3Arena, Dublin

September 27 - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

September 28 - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle