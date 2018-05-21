Share and donate for Children’s Hospice Week

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and national charity Together for Short Lives are marking Children’s Hospice Week by asking people to share and donate.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and national charity Together for Short Lives are marking Children’s Hospice Week (21-27 May 2018) by asking people to reflect on their own special moments under the theme ‘Life’s short’.

Now in its 21st year, Children’s Hospice Week is the only week in the year dedicated to raising awareness and funds for children’s hospice services across the UK, and for the thousands of children and young adults with life-threatening and life-shortening conditions that they support.

To mark the start of Children’s Hospice Week, Together for Short Lives has revealed the top five moments that matter for children with life-shortening conditions. The results are based on its’ survey of children supported by hospices across the UK. The top five are cuddles, music, spending time with family, playing outside and days out.

Charlie Beresford, 16, from Old Whittington, Chesterfield, has been coming to Bluebell Wood since June 2017. He has complex Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. Charlie said:

“I really enjoying playing my guitar. I also love having a bath at Bluebell Wood because the bath there is big enough to relax in.”

Six-year-old Amelia Harrop-Rhodes from Penistone visits Bluebell Wood for short breaks with her family. She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and spastic asymmetric quadriplegia at just a few weeks old.

Mum Jenni said: “Amelia loves being at Bluebell Wood. She bakes, plays in the sensory room and soft play room. She loves all the dolls and being outside. It’s loads of fun for her.”

Courtney, 20, from Rotherham, also visits Bluebell Wood regularly. She said: “I love to draw. It’s very chilling and I mainly draw cartoon characters. I’d like to swim more, and to feel free when I go swimming.”

Claire Rintoul, Chief Executive, Bluebell Wood, said: “Life’s short is a phrase we all use, but it’s particularly poignant for children with life-threatening or life-shortening conditions. Making the most of every moment and creating special memories is at the heart of what we do at Bluebell Wood. We hope that by sharing some of our children’s special moments, people will feel inspired to support Children’s Hospice Week by sharing their own moments and making a donation to Bluebell Wood.”

To donate, please visit www.bluebellwood.org. Every pound will help Bluebell Wood families to live with love and laughter, whether they have days, months or years left together.