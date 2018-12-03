Sex-mad Sheffield shoppers make city ‘naughty nurse’ capital of Britain

Sex mad Sheffielders have made the city one of the kinkiest in Britain – and turned it into the UK’s ‘naughty nurse’ capital.

New research has revealed that randy city folk love nothing more than slipping on latex and rubber costumes in the bedroom – with dressing up as a nurse the city's favourite fantasy.

Sheffield is the number one place in the UK for naughty nurse outfits. (Photo: Honour Clothing).

According to fetishwear company Honour Clothing, the highest number of searches for nurses outfits on the firm’s website come from Sheffield.

The study named London as the UK's kink capital, while the two kinkiest towns in Britain are Congleton and Ellesmere Port in Cheshire.

It said that Londoners love latex, Manchester has a catsuit fetish and harnesses are a hit in Nottingham.

The research was based on the most common terms and locations which cropped up in a sample of 100,000 searches on the Honour Clothing website.

They revealed that towns like Hemel Hempstead and Llanelli are secretly rammed with kinky fetish enthusiasts who are into latex and while latex gloves are a hit in Glasgow.

Top 10 Kinkiest Cities in the UK and their favourite kink (based on number of searches)

London- Latex Stockings

Birmingham- Gloves

Manchester- Catsuit

Glasgow- Latex Gloves

Bristol- C*** Rings

Leeds- Hat

Liverpool- Strap on harness

Edinburgh- Mask

Nottingham- Harness

Sheffield- Nurse Outfit