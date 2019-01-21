Seven-year-old creates heartbreaking picture in honour of tragic Doncaster boxer Tom Bell 

A seven-year-old Doncaster boy has drawn a heartbreaking picture in honour of boxer Tom Bell who was shot dead on Thursday evening.

The talented boxer, who had won all six of his professional fights, was shot and killed while in the Maple Tree pub in Balby at around 8.45pm.

Boxer Tom Bell at the Freedom Project ABC, Hatfield. Picture: Chris Etchells

Tributes have continued to pour in for Tom with his devoted girlfriend Chloe Wright setting up an online appeal to raise money for a memorial bench.

Doncaster mum Lisa Jones took to Facebook on Saturday to share a picture her son drew after he heard the news that the young boxer had been murdered.

Lisa said that she found her son’s tribute to Tom before uploading it Facebook stating that her little boy ‘makes her so proud every single day’.

She wrote: “My little boy makes me so proud every single day! He sat quietly and drew this picture without me knowing and placed it in front of the kettle for me to find.

Tom Bell tribute drawing

“My 7-year-old son doesn’t know Tom Bell but has his own opinion of what has happened so close to our home.

“The Angel in the top right hand corner of the picture with the caption “why” just sums everything up. No matter what, one boy recognises that another boy (at only 21) shouldn’t have died.”

Tom was given emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

South Yorkshire Police said Tom died of shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Last night a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody.

In a statement issued yesterday, Tom’s family said: “We want to ask any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police and help with their enquiries – it’s so important that we get justice for Tom and the police are able to find out who is responsible for the death of our son.”

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was interviewed over the weekend before being released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number of 796 January 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.