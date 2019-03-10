Seven Britons among dead after Ethiopian airliner crashes shortly after take off

Seven Britons are among the dead after an Ethiopian airliner crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.

The tragedy happened shortly before 9am local time, six minutes after the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 took off from Addis Ababa.

The airline said is a statement 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Americans and seven British nationals were among the 149 passengers on board.

There were also eight crew members on flight ET302, all of whom perished as well.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, although the airline said the pilot had requested to return to the airport after reporting difficulties.