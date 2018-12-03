Services now operating after mass evacuation of railway station 

Services are now running again through York Railway Station which was earlier forced to close due to a huge power cut.

The station and about 5000 properties were plunged into darkness earlier this afternoon and passengers were evacuated from the station.

But Northern Rail confirmed at just before 6pm that the station has since been reopened and services are now running again.

Passengers can still expect delays for some time while the network recovers.