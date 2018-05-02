Series five of Doncaster sitcom Still Open All Hours is confirmed

A fifth series of Doncaster TV sitcom Still Open All Hours has been confirmed by the BBC today.

The new series means the revamped show - starring Sir David Jason - will surpass predecessor Open All Hours in the number of series and episodes produced.

The new episodes will be filmed in Doncaster for broadcast on BBC One later this year.

In previous years, location filming has taken place at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby in September.

A spokesman said: "BBC One viewers will be treated this year to a fifth series of the hugely popular Still Open All Hours, featuring the nation's most loved convenience store Arkwright's."

Written by Roy Clarke, the show continues the legacy of his hit 1970s-80s comedy Open All Hours, which starred Ronnie Barker as Albert Arkwright, the penny-pinching proprietor of a small, independent grocers', and Jason as his nephew, Granville.

The present sequel series sees Granville continuing to run the shop after his uncle's death, having taken on many of Albert's scheming ways, and now assisted by his own son, Leroy.

The new format has proven a huge hit with audiences since it began in 2013, and averages nearly 6 million viewers per episode.

Sir David Jason will reprise his role as Granville for the new episodes, and will again be joined by series regulars James Baxter, Stephanie Cole, Maggie Ollerenshaw, Brigit Forsyth, Tim Healy, Johnny Vegas, Kulvinder Ghir, Sally Lindsay, Geoffrey Whitehead and Katie Redford.

Speaking about returning to the show, Sir David says: "I'm thrilled to be bringing Granville and Arkwright's shop back to viewers' TV screens along with his regular customers who bring their own sense of barminess to the world of grocery."

BBC Commissioning Editor Gregor Sharp says: "We're delighted to see Granville flip over the sign on Arkwright's and open up for another series of Still Open All Hours - it's enduring popularity is a testament to the brilliance of Roy Clarke's scripts and the impeccable performances of a cast of comic legends at the height of their powers."