See this fabulous night of fashion in Doncaster

It’s time to turn on the glamour, as models who have all been affected by cancer get set to sashay down the catwalk in style.

The glittering, sensational night that is the annual Aurora Fashion Extravaganza, will take place on May 10 this year.

Doncaster Dome will play host to the show which is heading in to its seventeenth straight year.

The event is run by Aurora, a local charity that provides free beauty therapy and wellbeing treatments to cancer patients, and offers support to the patients and their families throughout their cancer journeys.

These patients will be the ones stepping out to model on the catwalk, celebrating the occasion and displaying fashion looks for watching crowds.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, that manages the Dome, said: “Every year the Aurora Fashion Extravaganza delivers another level of heart-warming inspiration from those taking part, and from seeing the goodwill that is so prominent in Doncaster.

“We are sure this year will be no different and we absolutely can’t wait to see the Dome in all its glitzy glory on the night.

“It’s always a popular event so get your tickets early and come and support some truly remarkable local people!”

All proceeds made on the night will go to the Aurora charity to help further its good work. Shows staged in previous years have managed to raise as much as £17,500.

The show is supported by local shops and businesses, who kindly donate articles of clothing for the model patients to wear on stage.

Tickets for the inspirational, feel-good show cost £10 and can be bought from the Doncaster Dome box office or from any of the Aurora wellbeing centres.

Doors will open on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 7pm.

For further information about the event visit www.dclt.co.uk