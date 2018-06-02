See great local art at the Winterton Sculpture Trail

Artistic community groups and organisations have been hard at work during the past year creating their own designs to form the 2018 Winterton Sculpture Trail.

A Sculpture Trail comprising of 26 tractor and owl sculptures began on May 25 and will run until September 14.

The Winterton Sculpture Trail is a project delivered by National Lottery funded organisation Winterton 2022, which is driven by a volunteer committee of Winterton residents and is part of the Big Local. During 2017, Winterton 2022 commissioned the production of a number of tractor and owl sculptures to form the basis of a sculpture trail. Those creating artwork with local artists Fiona Caley and Mandy Keating include groups from all three Winterton Schools, to the Winterton Disabled Club and 1st Winterton Brownies, with more than 600 children and adults involved in creating sculptures. For more on the trail and competitions visit www.winterton2022.org.uk/sculpturetrail/getinvovled website.