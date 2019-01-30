Seat cushions found on French beach in search for missing Isle of Axholme pilot and Cardiff City footballer

Seat cushions thought to be from a plane carrying a Isle of Axholme pilot and Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala have been found on a beach in France.

Last Monday, the Argentinian striker was being flown from Nantes in France to Cardiff by David Ibbotson, aged 59, from Crowle.

However, nothing has been heard from the aircraft since it disappeared from radar near the Channel Islands, and the official search was called off last week.

The family of Argentinian striker Sala – who had only signed for Cardiff a few days previously – have since raised £300,000 to continue the search for the lost aircraft.

This search is taking place in conjunction with a air accident investigation search during which the seat cushions were found on the Cotentin Peninsula in Normandy.