15-year-old Ruby was last seen at about 5pm on Sunday, April 24 leaving her home address in the Doncaster town centre area.

She has since been reported missing, and police have this afternoon (Wednesday, April 27) launched a public appeal to find her.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described Ruby as being ‘white and about 5ft 10in tall, of large build, with long, light brown hair, often worn up’.

They added: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ruby's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”