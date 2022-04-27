Search to find missing Doncaster girl who was last seen four days ago

Members of the public are being asked to help police find a missing Doncaster girl who was last seen four days ago.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 6:21 pm

15-year-old Ruby was last seen at about 5pm on Sunday, April 24 leaving her home address in the Doncaster town centre area.

She has since been reported missing, and police have this afternoon (Wednesday, April 27) launched a public appeal to find her.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described Ruby as being ‘white and about 5ft 10in tall, of large build, with long, light brown hair, often worn up’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

15-year-old Ruby was last seen at about 5pm on Sunday, April 24 leaving her home address in the Doncaster town centre area

Read More

Read More
Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher urges parents to warn their children about dangers of...

They added: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ruby's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”

Anyone who has seen Ruby or who has any information which could help police with their enquiries, is asked to please contact the force by calling them on call 101, quoting incident number 1123 of April 25.

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police