Search on for Bam Bam who has been missing since a house move to Armthorpe
Worried owners are searching for their pet dog Bam Bam who has been missing since a house move to Armthorpe earlier this month.
Bam Bam has been a member of the Myerscough family since a puppy and got out when they moved to a bungalow in Armthorpe on Tuesday May 14.
He went missing from Ladycroft Road and was last seen around the Rands Lane/Mercel Avenue area.
Owner James Myerscough said: “There have been no sightings since - which is strange - he has a brother 12 months younger than him, missing him like made - we just want him back.”
If you have seen Bam Bam or know where he is please call 0330 1242004.
