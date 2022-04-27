Search mounted to find missing Doncaster girl, Alesha, aged 14

A search has been mounted to find a missing Doncaster girl who was last seen in the town earlier today, as officers say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned for her welfare’.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 5:12 pm

14-year-old Alesha was last seen on Kiplin Drive in Norton, Doncaster at around 11.30am today (Wednesday, April 27).

She has since been reported as missing.

Alesha is described as being around ‘5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with shoulder length brown curly hair’.

14-year-old Alesha was last seen on Kiplin Drive in Norton, Doncaster at around 11.30am today (Wednesday, April 27)

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Alesha was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, grey coloured leggings and white trainers.

The spokesperson added: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Alesha’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”

Anyone who has seen Alesha or has any information which may help South Yorkshire Police’s enquiries is asked to contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident number 428 of Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

