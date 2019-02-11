Search appeal fund is launched by family to find Crowle pilot David Ibbotson

Donations continue to pour in after the family of David Ibbotson launched their own appeal to search for the missing Crowle pilot.

Former England international and Match of the Day anchor, Gary Lineker, has donated £1,000 following a £27,000 donation from French footballer, Kylian Mbappe.

Fundraising search appeal to find David Ibbotson launched

Lineker also linked to the family fundraising page from his own Twitter feed, and said: "Here's the Go Fund Me page should you wish to help this poor family".

Mr Ibbotson, from Crowle, was flying Cardiff City's Emiliano Sala from Nantes to the UK when their plane crashed near Guernsey.

The footballer's body was recovered from the wreckage on the seabed, after an official search was called off on January 24, but an appeal was launched by his agent and Sala’s family, raising £324,000 for a private search.

The family of David Ibbotson have said they don't want him left "out there on his own".

On the appeal page, which has so far raised more than £150,000, towards the £300,000 goal, the Ibbotson family have said: “Please help bring David Ibbotson home and help give him the send off he deserves.

“As a family we are relying on the kindness of the good hearted people to help us raise the much needed funds to help us find our beloved Dad, Husband and Son. As a family we are trying to come to terms with the tragedy and the loss of two incredible men.

“To be told the search has now been called off for the foreseeable future has only made this tragic time more difficult. We can not bear the thought of him being alone, we need him home so that we are able to lay him to rest.

“Any donations would be very much appreciated. To ensure a search is done so we are able to give David the correct send off he deserves and to support the family.

“Thank you so much for your support – Ibbotson Family.”

Facebook messages in support of the family included: Amanda Hutchinson – I think it’s a lovely gesture haven’t seen any other footballers doing it people seem to forget about the pilot would they have closed the search if he’d been found first

Others included: Christina Howe-Mckay – so sad, please find this Man.

On the family's fundraising site messages of support include: David deserves to be returned to his family I would want the same if it were my dad, every penny helps, shared on my social media and sending love and prayers to his family xx; David lost his life just doing his job, he deserves to be returned to his family who suffer no less than Salas. This is a tragedy for both men, and neither should be left behind.

Also: Good luck in your search, I pray they find him, and get him home to his family, where he belongs!!! and Stay strong I wish I could do more xx.

Mr Ibbotson's daughter Danielle and his wife Nora speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain praised an “amazing dad” and said they wanted him back. To donate to the Ibbotson family search fund visit www.gofundme.com/f/david-ibbotson-please-help-bring-him-home site.