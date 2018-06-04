Scores of Doncaster businesses to get rates relief from council bosses

Scores of businesses in Doncaster facing a steep rise in business rates will receive discretionary relief from the council.

In March 2017, the Government announced it was handing out a pot of cash to councils to support businesses facing the steepest increases in their business rates bills as a result of a revaluation carried out in the same year. Some 223 are available for cash this financial year.

Doncaster Council’s share of the national Government funding is £460,000 in 2017/18; £225,000 in 2018/2019; £93,000 in 2019/2020 and £13,000 in 2020/2021.

The scheme is set to end on 31 March 2021 in line with the Government’s intentions and funding.

The 223 businesses are eligible for 100 per cent of the relief cash during this year but the figure reduces to 40 and five per cent over the following two years.

Mariana Bolton, head of revenues and benefits at Doncaster Council, said: "The 233 local businesses are eligible for Local Discretionary Relief over the next three years under these proposals. The relief will continue to support these businesses by reducing the increase in their Business Rates bills resulting from the 2017 revaluation.

"In addition to the eligible businesses, the citizens of Doncaster generally will benefit from the scheme as the relief supports these businesses and, in turn, the economy, to thrive."