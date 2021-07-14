Scooter rider taken to hospital after early morning collision near to Doncaster school

Police were called to Great North Road at Woodlands at 7.13am this morning following reports of a collision between a car and a scooter.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the rider of the scooter has been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The injuries not thought to be serious.

The collision took place near to Outwood Academy.