Scooter rider taken to hospital after early morning collision near to Doncaster school
A scooter rider has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car near to a Doncaster school this morning.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 9:12 am
Police were called to Great North Road at Woodlands at 7.13am this morning following reports of a collision between a car and a scooter.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the rider of the scooter has been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
The injuries not thought to be serious.
An eyewitness said the collision happened near to Outwood Academy Adwick.