Schools close and hundreds of homes in Doncaster hit by Yorkshire Water power cut

Hundreds of homes, businesses and schools across Doncaster have been left without water after a Yorkshire Water power cut.

Dozens of properties in the DN1, DN2, DN3, DN4, DN5 and DN9 postcode areas have been hit after the failure of a water pump, the firm has announced.

Hundreds of homes hit by water shortage in Doncaster

In a text sent out to householders, Yorkshire Water said: “You may have no water/low pressure due to a pump failure.

“We’ll restore supplies ASAP. Water may return cloudy or discoloured for one or two hours but this will pass. Thanks for your patience.”

It is understood several schools in Doncaster have had to close because of the issue. Armthorpe Academy, Willow Primary, Bentley High Street Primary, The McAuley Catholic High School and Sandringham Primary are among those which have closed.

Yorkshire Water has said that it has engineers on site trying to resolve the issue.

In a tweet, the firm wrote:: #DN1 #DN2 #DN3 #DN4 #DN5 #DN9 WE ARE AWARE OF THE ISSUES AFFECTING THESE AREAS. OUR TEAM ARE ON SITE AND WORKING HARD TO RESOLVE THIS TO RESTORE SUPPLY. WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO ANSWER ALL TWEETS AND UPDATE FURTHER. Apologies for the disruption this morning.”

It is thought water could be cut off for up to six hours.

It is understood a power failure caused the pumps to stop.