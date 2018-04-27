Schoolgirl, aged 14, killed in crash on Doncaster Road in Barnsley

A schoolgirl, aged 14, has died following a crash involving a lorry in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the A635 Doncaster Road in Barnsley this afternoon just after 3pm.

Police said a 14-year-old girl had died following a collision between a green Scania HGV and a pedestrian, close to the junction with Heathfields and Vaal Street.

The 30-year-old lorry driver was not injured in the crash, which took place near Kendray Hospital.

Barnsley District Commander Chief Superintendent Scott Green said: "Our investigators are working to establish the full circumstances of this very sad incident and our thoughts are with the girl’s family."

The road remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 550 of April 27.