Schoolboy, aged six, aims to do 100 things in Doncaster in the next month

Six-year-old Noah Todd, of Armthorpe, is trying to tick off all of the ‘100 Doncaster Things to do before you’re 11’ by September – putting him almost four years ahead of schedule.

Noah said: “I get bored easily so having the 100 Things book to do with my mum, dad and sister has been loads of fun. I have been waking up every day and asking what we can do next.

“We have had so much fun ticking everything off, my favourite thing so far has definitely been playing rugby league and I now play for Toll Bar under 7s and even dragged my cousin along with me.

“I want other kids to have as much fun as me and join my challenge.”

The 100 Things Before 11 initiative was launched by Doncaster Council earlier this year and brings together 100 activities that little ones can do before they reach the age of 11. The aim is to encourage more children and their families to take part in activities and adventures to help children develop more skills and beneficial experiences outside of the classroom.

Noah’s Dad, Ashley Todd said: “Noah has always been the type of child that gives whatever he is doing his absolute all and when he got hold of one of the 100 Things book from his local library he immediately started to plan exactly how he was going to tick them all off.

“Since April he has managed an amazing 27 things, including persuading me to camp in the back garden with him, and he now wants as many other children from across Doncaster to join him.”

Noah is vlogging his challenge and sharing via Doncaster Council’s social media, in a bid to inspire other youngsters to join him.

Councillor Nuala Fennelly, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools at Doncaster Council, said: “We all know how important education is to our children, but we also recognise the benefits of getting them to try new experiences and activities outside of the classroom.

“We want 100 Things Before 11 to help more children make more memories with their loved ones and have adventures that supports their development, by taking advantage of all the great things we have available in Doncaster.”