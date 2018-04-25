School steps up to back our Doncaster Rugby League world Cup campaign

One of Doncaster's schools has stepped up to back our campaign to bring the rugby league world cup to Doncaster.

XP School, based at Middle Bank, Doncaster, has become the first school in the borough to pledge to design posters backing the campaign.

The free school is just a few hundred yards away from the Keepmoat Stadium, which would provide a venue for matches if the borough is selected for games.

Teacher Andy Jackson is looking to work with pupils to create posters.

He said: "We're delighted to be contributing to the search for a poster to back 'Touch Down' in Doncaster.

"We'll be looking at ways a poster can convey what sport means to our town, how it enhances our community and how amazing it would be if Rugby World Cup games came to Doncaster."

We are urging both primary and secondary schools across the borough to design posters backing our campaign, to help show the borough's support for the bid.

We will print as many of them as we can in the Free Press.

We launched our Rugby League World Cup 2021: Touch Down in Doncaster campaign to support efforts to make the borough a host town for the sport's most glittering showcase event.

A joint bid is being put together involving Doncaster Council, Business Doncaster, and Club Doncaster, the umbrella organisation which works with the borough's professional sports clubs.

They are putting together a case which will be presented to the organisers of the Rugby League World Cup, who will select where the games will be played during the tournament in 2021.

In total, 16 teams will play 31 matches during the tournament. There will also be 14 venues hosting games.

The deadline for applications is the end of July, with successful applications moving on to a 'candidate stage' . During that period, officials from the world cup will visit facilities to see what is on offer. Decisions are expected to be made in January 2019.

Rugby League legend Garry Schofield, who played for Doncaster Dragons in the 1990s, has already pledged his support to our campaign and the bid.

If you want to get involved with our campaign or design a poster email david.kessen@jpress.co.uk, marking your message World Cup Campaign.