Five crews are tackling the blaze which has broken out near Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe, today, Saturday, August 13.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 3pm: “Please avoid the area to allow crews to do their job.”
The fire comes during the latest heatwave to hit the region, with temperatures topping 30C today and expected to do so again tomorrow.