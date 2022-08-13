Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five crews are tackling the blaze which has broken out near Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe, today, Saturday, August 13.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 3pm: “Please avoid the area to allow crews to do their job.”

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Scawthorpe, Doncaster. Photo by Lorenzo Bradshaw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...