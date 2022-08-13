Scawthorpe fire: 'Avoid the area' warning as five crews tackle large wildfire during Doncaster heatwave

People have been warned to avoid the area’ as firefighters battle a wildfire which is raging in Doncaster on one of the hottest days of the year.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:36 pm

Five crews are tackling the blaze which has broken out near Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe, today, Saturday, August 13.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 3pm: “Please avoid the area to allow crews to do their job.”

Read More

Read More
Major Doncaster bridge will be closed for a whole month for essential maintenanc...
Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Scawthorpe, Doncaster. Photo by Lorenzo Bradshaw

Most Popular

The fire comes during the latest heatwave to hit the region, with temperatures topping 30C today and expected to do so again tomorrow.

DoncasterPeopleSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue