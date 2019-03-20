Scawthorpe Athletic and FC Schoolboy make history by reaching County Cup finals

Scawthorpe Athletic became the first Doncaster club to reach the final of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Sunday Senior Cup with a 2-0 victory over Terminus Tavern.

Graeme Severn and Gary Mundy were on the scoresheet for the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division leaders.

The semi-final was watched by a bumper crowd of 633 at Askern Welfare.

Unbeaten Scawthorpe, who are still on course for a league and cup treble, will face either Joker First or Wombwell Main in the final.

On a history-making weekend, Alliance League Division Two leaders FC Schoolboy also beat Sheffield Legends 3-2 in their Sheffield & Hallamshire Sunday Junior Cup semi-final.

Adi Parker (2) and Thomas Noon were on target for the Norton club, who became the first Doncaster team to reach the Junior Cup final.

Alliance League secretary John Steele said: “Many congratulations to both Scawthorpe Athletic and FC Schoolboy for reaching the finals of the County Senior and Junior Cup competitions.

“This is the first time that we have had any of our teams reach a County Final in Sheffield.

“I am sure that I speak for everyone when I wish you the very best of luck in the finals.”