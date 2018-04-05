Saucy Sheffield in top 10 cities where students spend most time looking for sex toys

Sheffield students spend more time browsing online for sex toys than scores of other UK university cities, a survey has revealed.

The city landed a spot in the top ten of the UK university cities where scholars swap studying and seminars for saucy bedroom playthings, according to the study by Ann Summers.

Students at the University of Sheffield are the eighth biggest browsers of sex toys, according to the firm.

A spokesman said: "Between all the studying, revision, seminars, assignments and exams, it looks like students are turning up the heat in the bedroom to ease pressure and tension. And we fully support this wonderful behaviour!

"Sex can make you smarter - and we’ve discovered that the UK’s students are taking full advantage.

"Growing evidence shows that sex can actually help you develop stronger cognitive skills, including verbal fluency, number sequencing and recall - perfect for when you’re busy trying to remember every important detail for an upcoming exam or write a extensive dissertation."

Ann Summers looked into the buying habits of students from 20 universities around the UK to see which regions are spending the most on sex toys

Oxford University topped the list where students spend most on sex toys, just ahead of the University of Cambridge.

Leeds pipped Manchester to the post as the North’s biggest spenders.

However, when it came to searching for sex toys, Sheffield came into its own.

The spokesman added: "For many students, going to university is the first time they’ve lived away from home - giving them the freedom and privacy to explore their sexuality. During this time of sexual discovery and liberation, it’s only natural that curiosity is piqued."

"Whether students are exploring sex toys for the very first time or searching for ways to boost their sexual confidence, they’re certainly having a lot of fun looking!

The study also discovered that students in Sheffield spend more on plunge bras than any other item.