SAS TV star meets North Lindsey College students

Adventurous students at North Lindsey College were praised for their Duke of Edinburgh success when TV personality Colin Maclachlan paid them a call.

Former SA S soldier Colin helped celebrate the success of 95 students who achieved their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) bronze success.

The number of students participating in the DofE has broken the record achievement for North Lincolnshire area, for one group to go through in their first year.

And 2017 was the first year of delivering DofE for North Lindsey College with the support from sports staff, Go Outdoors, HFR solutions and Raywell Scout camp who helped the students through their first aid training, purchasing equipment to fit a budget, site and walk information to support the students in completing their expeditions.

The first ever awards night featured special guest Colin Maclachlan who once completed his Duke of Edinburgh qualification before joining the Army then the SAS, which eventually led him to a career in TV from his experiences.

Colin, who had praised the students, said, “I was excited about coming here today and share my own experiences. “

He added: “What most people know about me is the special forces and the TV stuff, but not many people know I was a boy scout and completed the DofE, so this was of particular relevance to me.

“The practical skills you learn from the DofE are useful everyday skills that encourage practical and social skills as well as getting you out of your comfort skills. It is good that a lot of young people have been set boundaries and have come out the other side, so well done.”

DofE Operational Manager North of England, Neil Forrest, said, "It's great to see the celebration of young people at North Lindsey College and the work done by Stacey and her team to help these young people achieve.”