Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum's peek into the past

This year is the 50th anniversary year of the The Trolleybus Museum, of Sandtoft, home to the world's largest collection of preserved trolleybuses.

The new season begins in earnest on Saturday, April 6, when the Trolleybus Museum re-opens to the public for the summer.

Visitors at the Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum in 2013

The museum can be found between Doncaster and Scunthorpe, and the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft has more than 60 historic trolleybuses in its collection.

Many of the trolleybuses are in working order and on open days visitors can ride on them. Most of the trolleybuses come from towns and cities around Britain, but there are also a few important examples from around Europe and from Canada and New Zealand.

To complement the trolleybuses, the museum has a number of other historic vehicles. The Museum offers a great family day out on what are known as Trolleydays. Here we take a look back at some of the Trolleydays from yesteryear. If you would like to be included in the retro section of the newspaper please send at least nine Jpeg images and information to nigel.booth@jpress.co.uk email address.

This was Reading's last trolleybus, when the vehicle brought the end of an era on November 3, 1968. It is pictured at Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum 10 years or so later in preservation

Trolleybus awaiting refurbishment at the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft.

Britain's Last Trolleybus operating at the Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum in 2012

Enjoying an ice cream at the Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum are staff members Sheila King and Robin Symons in 2013

Stewart David, of Thorne, pictured with Chas Allen, in front of the Bradford 746 Trolleybus, which they jointly own in 2017

Malcolm Mullen, pictured with his son James Pike at the Yorkshire Trolleybus Weekend in 2017