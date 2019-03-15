Sample beers from around the world for just £1.99 at Wetherspoon festival in Doncaster

Beers from China, Australia, Brazil, South Africa and the USA, as well as the UK, will be available at three pubs in the area during their 12-day real-ale festival.

The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, will each be serving up to 25 beers during the festival, which runs from Wednesday March27 until Sunday April 7 inclusive.

There will be beers from around the world

They will also serve three ciders from UK producers.

All the beers and ciders will be priced at £1.99 a pint.

The festival line-up includes new, seasonal and speciality beers as well as one brewed exclusively for the festival.

There are beers flavoured with blueberries, elderberries, chocolate, orange and raspberries.

The overseas beers are; Contender EPA (Boxing Cat Brewery, China), Kol Schisel (Big Shed Brewing, Australia), Aggro Bear (Sunset Brew, Brazil), Asphalt Jungle (Bagby Brewing, USA) and Gypsy Mask Red (Darling Brew, South Africa).

The UK beers include; Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Moonraker (J W Lees Brewery), Choc & Orange Stout (Black Sheep Brewery), Hen in Black (Elgood's), Old Sea Dog (Camerons), Bitter & Even More Twisted (Harviestoun) and Topaz Gold (Adnams).

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales or ciders in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

The Gate House manager, Benjamin Leese, said: "We are promising our customers a superb range of beers from overseas which have been brewed especially for the festival, together with some great beers from brewers across the UK.

"The festival will be the perfect way for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy a range of excellent beers over 12 days."

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in each of the pubs.