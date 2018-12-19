Sales of Yorkshire "passport" have soared amid Brexit uncertainty

Amid Brexit uncertainty, sales of an unofficial Yorkshire passport have soared.

Dalesman Publishing was taken by surprise with the demand for the spoof passports.

The Yorkshire Passport

The original burgundy version completely sold out weeks before Christmas so the publishers rushed out a new blue version a full year before the UK passport is set to make the same colour change.

Dalesman editor Adrian Braddy, who conceived and wrote the Yorkshire Passport, said: “A combination of Brexit uncertainty and a heightened sense of Yorkshire pride and unity seem to have fuelled popularity for the Yorkshire passports.

He added: “Although the UK passport is due to change colour to blue next year, that wasn’t actually the main factor in our decision to bring out a new edition of the passport in a different colour.

“The passports have been very popular on social media – even Geoffrey Boycott has tweeted about them – but the biggest complaint online has been that the red colour was, well, a bit too Lancastrian. Blue is, of course, the colour of the Yorkshire flag, so Brexit gave us an excuse to change the colour to a more Yorkshire hue.”

The jokey passports, which replace the traditional crest on the cover with a White Rose of York includes light-hearted content, such as a guide to Yorkshire insults and a Yorkshire tea colour chart

The Yorkshire Blue Passport is available from Dalesman Publishing priced £4.99.

* Please note: THIS IS A SPOOF PASSPORT AND DOES NOT REPLACE YOUR EXISTING PASSPORT.