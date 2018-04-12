Sainsbury's recalls vegetables over 'glass risk'

Supermarket giant Sainsbury's have asked customers not to eat some vegetables bought in its stores because of fears they may contain pieces of glass.

The Food Standards Agency says the presence of glass in Sainsbury's own brand sliced beetroot sold in jars makes the product unsafe to eat and present a safety risk.

No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Point-of-sale notices will also be displayed in all retail stores that are selling it.

The notice will explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought it.

Product details

Product: by Sainsbury’s Sliced Beetroot

Jar size: 340g

Best before: August 2019

Batch code: L318N1737

Item code: 7860491Risk