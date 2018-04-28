Sainsbury's recalls range of pet food due to high levels of Vitamin D

The supermarket have recalled over 10 batches of their own brand pet food pouch selections due to high levels of Vitamin D.

Sainsbury's have issued the recall on packs of it's 'by Sainsbury's' pet food range, having identified that some batches contained higher than specified levels of Vitamin D which exceed the maximum recommended intake.

Vitamin D can be toxic in high doses to both cats and dogs over a long period of time, so consumers who have bought the affected products are being urged to stop using it, and are asked to return it to their nearest Sainsbury's store for a full refund.

The company revealed that the following products, with all 'best before' dates are being recalled:

Adult Complete Nutrition in Jelly Pack size12x100g

Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy Pack size48x100g

Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly Pack size48x100g

Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy Pack size12x100g

Senior Complete Nutrition in Gravy Pack size12x100g

Puppy Complete Nutrition in Gravy Pack size12x100g

Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Gravy Pack size12x100g

Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Jelly Pack size12x100g

Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly (meat varieties) Pack size12x100g

Adult Fine Flakes in Broth Pack size12x100g

Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly (meat/fish varieties) Pack size12x100g

No other Sainsbury's products are known to be affected, but if consumers are worried their pet may be showing symptoms of illness after eating one of the affected products they should seek immediate veterinary advice.

For more information visit: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/alert/fsa-prin-25-2018