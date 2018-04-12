Sainsbury's recalls beetroot over 'glass risk'

Supermarket giant Sainsbury's have asked customers not to eat its own brand sliced beetroot because of fears the jars may contain pieces of glass.

The Food Standards Agency says the presence of glass makes the product unsafe to eat and could present a safety risk.

No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Point-of-sale notices will also be displayed in all retail stores that are selling it.

The notice will explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought it.

Product details

Product: by Sainsbury’s Sliced Beetroot

Jar size: 340g

Best before: August 2019

Batch code: L318N1737

Item code: 7860491Risk