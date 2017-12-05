Safety concerns force closure of major Doncaster road

The main road into a one of Doncaster's biggest villages has been closed today because of road safety concerns.

Doncaster Council has issued an emergency road closure notice due to a "series of loss of control incidents caused by contaminated road surface."

The closure was from 10.30am this morning, and the notice which authorises the closure says it could be closed for up to 21 days

The closure notice states its effect will be: "To close that section of West End Lane, at a point immediately west of the

junction with Bankwood Crescent in a westerly direction to its junction with the roundabout located at a point 283 metres south of the junction with the A6182 Great Yorkshire Way.

"These urgent works are required to cleanse the highway following a further series of loss of control incidents by vehicles, followed by other remedial works and testing."

Traffic will be diverted along West End Lane, Great Yorkshire Way, Sheep’s Bridge Lane, Station Road and West End Lane.