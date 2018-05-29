Ryanair warn WhatsApp users about 'free tickets' scam

Users of instant messaging service WhatsApp are being warned of a hoax message which appears to come from the airline Ryanair.

The budget airliner took to their Twitter account to warn users that the message isn't from them, and that they aren't active on chat app WhatsApp.

The tweet from Ryanair says: “Please beware of a fake WhatsApp promotion offering free Ryanair tickets.

“Ryanair is not active on WhatsApp and the only place to win Ryanair flights is on our official Facebook and Twitter accounts, both of which have the ‘blue tick’ verification”.

The message congratulates the user on winning two free tickets with Ryanair, before asking them to share the message and enter personal details in order to claim their 'prize'.