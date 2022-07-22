Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis: Devastated familes' emotional tribute to Doncaster murder victims

Ryan Theobald, 20 and Janis Kozlovkis, died when violence flared in Silver Street in the early hours of January 29.

Yesterday at Sheffield Crown Court, Amrit Jhagra, 19, of Cedar Road, Balby was found guilty of the killlings and will be sentenced next month.

The families of both victims have paid tribute – and have pressed home the message for an end to knife crime following the tragedy and a spiralling number of stabbings and shootings linked to gang violence in Doncaster over the last 18 months.

Ryan's heartbroken mother said: "I as Ryan's mother would like to thank the jury for the verdict they have arrived at.

"Nothing can make those members of the jury, us as his family and friends or those who have watched from the public gallery 'un-see' the lives of Ryan and his friend Janis being taken so tragically. Even with this verdict, nothing will bring my son back.

"We would like to thank all of those who knew Ryan for their continued love and support throughout this period. We would also like to thank all the officers who were involved in this case for their hard work and continued support.

"As Ryan's family we will forever miss him and seeing the man he would have become.”

Lisa added: "Ryan had previously told me he was scared of knives. He had known locally others who had been victims of knife crime. I would implore those who carry knives or blades, for whatever reason, please don't. You are someone's son, brother, loved one, friend.

"I would not wish what we are going through upon any other family."

Janis’ sister, Russanda Kozlovskis, also paid tribute to her brother: “As Janis’ sister I would like to add the following on behalf of my family and my parents.

“We have lost a loving son and brother. Janis was just coming into adulthood and he had his whole life in front of him.

“As a family, we would like to thank the jury for their guilty verdict. However, Janis is still gone forever. He will never fulfil his hopes and dreams and we as a family will never see the man he would have become.

“It was all tragically taken from us, in a matter of seconds, by the actions of one person, who decided to stab Janis and his friend, Ryan, to death in the middle of the street. More so than ever this just goes to show the devastation that arises from people illegally carrying and using knives, often over the most trivial of incidents.

“Although this offers some form of closure and we know that the defendant will spend many years in jail, we will never get over the loss of Janis.