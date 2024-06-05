Rumours swirl over future of popular Doncaster social club amid closure fears
Wheatley Club has previously denied rumours it was shutting its doors – but there are suggestions that a concert by singer Marina Mae on June 28 could be the last to be held at the venue in Morley Road.
In May, a club spokesman posted: “Just a reminder to let people know not to listen to rumours, the Wheatley Club is not closing – we are open. Thank you to all our customers.”
It is not the first time the club has faced closure rumours.
In 2017, a spokesman said: “Apparently word is being spread that Wheatley Club is closing down shortly.
"I can categorically tell you that this is not true. So no, we are not closing down.”
A social media post announcing the Marina Mae concert later this month described it as “the last turn” with another post claiming the club will shut on June 30.
The club has been a stalwart of the local Northern Soul scene for a number of years, hosting a number of events devoted to the popular music genre over the years.
The landmark club, at the junction of Wentworth Road and Wheatley Hall Road in Wheatley, was also the venue where late comic Norman Collier was inspired to create his famed ‘broken microphone’ routine.
Appearing at the club, he was amused by the compere’s struggles with an intermittment mic and developed it into his best known routine. You can watch him talking about the routine
We have contacted Wheatley Club for comment.
