Rumours swirl over future of landmark Doncaster pub as doors shut again after vandal attack

A popular and landmark Doncaster pub has closed its doors again – just weeks after a vandal attack which saw scores of windows at the premises smashed.

The Winning Post on Warmsworth Road, Balby has shut down for the second time in a matter of months – with the latest closure coming after a number of windows at the bar were put through last month.

In a social media post on Sunday, a pub spokesman wrote: “Sorry but Monday club is cancelled tomorrow - keep an eye on for next one. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

When one customer asked if the bar would be open on Tuesday, the account replied: “No sorry,” leading another to ask: “Has the pub closed again?”

The Winning Post in Balby has closed its doors again.

After the vandal attack, a post was made which simply read: “Open as normal, sorry for the mess.”

In March, the pub closed with immediate effect, with operators Stonegate searching for new tenants.

At the time, a spokesman for Stonegate said: “The Winning Post Hotel is a fantastic pub with great kerb appeal located on a very active main road location, just seconds from the main A1 motorway.

"The pub has a great reputation for its food and live entertainment offer and boasts two bar areas, one in the restaurant and one in the sports area.