Rumours swirl over future of landmark Doncaster pub as doors shut again after vandal attack
The Winning Post on Warmsworth Road, Balby has shut down for the second time in a matter of months – with the latest closure coming after a number of windows at the bar were put through last month.
In a social media post on Sunday, a pub spokesman wrote: “Sorry but Monday club is cancelled tomorrow - keep an eye on for next one. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
When one customer asked if the bar would be open on Tuesday, the account replied: “No sorry,” leading another to ask: “Has the pub closed again?”
After the vandal attack, a post was made which simply read: “Open as normal, sorry for the mess.”
In March, the pub closed with immediate effect, with operators Stonegate searching for new tenants.
At the time, a spokesman for Stonegate said: “The Winning Post Hotel is a fantastic pub with great kerb appeal located on a very active main road location, just seconds from the main A1 motorway.
"The pub has a great reputation for its food and live entertainment offer and boasts two bar areas, one in the restaurant and one in the sports area.
"There is frequent live music, a pool table, darts board and TVs for sports viewing available bringing trade to the pub. This is an excellent opportunity for the new publican to take this business to the next level, making it the best pub in the area.”
