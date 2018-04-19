Rugby League legend Garry Schofield backs our World Cup campaign

Rugby League legend Garry Schofield has given his backing to our campaign to bring the Rugby League World Cup to Doncaster.

Garry, who signed for the then Doncaster Dragons towards the end of this glittering rugby league career, believes there would be nowhere better than our town to stage matches in the 2021 World Cup.

And he has pledged to come to the borough to take part in events that would help bring the tournament here.

He told the Free Press: "When you talk about international sides there is nothing better than the world cup. Doncaster has a history in rugby league.

"What seems to happen is when the world cup comes, people come out to see the best.

"Doncaster is a brilliant town and it would be an excellent place to come out to and watch quality rugby league.

"I would fully justify their bid to be a host town, because the public there will fully support it.

"It is a great rugby league town.

"If quality rugby league is coming into the town, like happened in Cumbria with the World Cup in 2013, rugby league people will come out in their thousands to watch.

"The fans are passionate, and when I was at the World Cup this year I saw people from Doncaster, and it would not just be poeple from the town turning out, but people from the whole surrounding area.

"There are no better facilities than the Keepmoat Stadium, and I would certainly be right behind a bid from Doncaster, and I would happily visit the town to promote it."

As well as being a Doncaster captain and player, Garry was assistant coach to Colin Maskill and development officer, during his time.

His credentials in rugby league are immaculate - he is a member of the British Rugby League Hall of Fame, made up of Britain's greatest ever 21 rugby league players. When he retired, he was was the most-capped Great Britain player of all time along with Mick Sullivan, with 46 appearances.

We launched our Rugby League World Cup 2021: Touch Down in Doncaster campaign to support efforts to make the borough a host town for the sport's most glittering showcase event.

We are also urging schools to join in, by designing posters in support of the campaign. We will print as many of them as we can in the paper. Children whose schools are not taking part are welcome to send us their own poster designs.

If you want to get involved email david.kessen@jpress.co.uk, marking your message World Cup Campaign.