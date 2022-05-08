Residents in large parts of the town were left fuming after dozens of fireworks were let off at around 1am.

It is not clear exactly where the display took place, but residents in Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Clay Lane, Armthorpe, Kirk Sandall and Edenthorpe all complained of being woken by a series of loud bangs and explosions at around 1am.

Some took to social media to voice their upset.

One said: “Is there a reason there's fireworks been set off at 1am?

Another added: “It’s ridiculous woke both my little ones up - don’t mind them but 1am?

Another posted: “Can hear them up in Wheatley Hills,” while another wrote: “So this did happen then I thought I was dreaming.”