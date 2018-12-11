RSPCA prepares for busiest winter day

The RSPCA is enduring its busiest day this Christmas period today (December 11)

The animal welfare charity’s 24-hour emergency hotline received 55,821 calls from members of the public in December last year- December 11 was the busiest day with 2,640 calls answered.

As staff prepare for an influx of calls throughout the month and over the holidays, the charity is appealing to the public to help cover some of the costs it faces over this period.

RSPCA chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said: “The RSPCA is a charity but we work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure that there is always someone available to help an animal in need.

“This Christmas is no different and we’re expecting thousands of members of public to contact our emergency hotline over the holidays asking for help.

“That’s why we’ve launched our Kindness At Christmas fundraising appeal to help cover some of the costs we’ll face this winter. A donation of just £3.80 help us answer a call for help while £15 helps us keep an inspector on the road for a day.”

The RSPCA remains open over Christmas with call handlers, inspectors, animal centre workers and veterinary staff giving up their family time to help look after the animals and respond to calls for help.

Over the Christmas period, the charity will deal with thousands of reports of animal cruelty:

Christmas Eve - 1,220 calls answered

Christmas Day - 726 calls answered

Boxing Day - 1,268 calls answered

New Year’s Eve - 1,306 calls answered

This winter the RSPCA is asking the nation to show kindness to all of the animals in need this Christmas. Based on the last three winters, the RSPCA expect more than 10,000 animals to be taken into our care this winter.

Last year, the animal welfare charity’s 24-hour cruelty hotline received 55,821 calls over Christmas. This year the charity’s Kindness At Christmas fundraising appeal hopes to raise money to help cover some of the costs over the festive period.

A donation of £12 could help buy the gift of comfort for a needy animal, providing a warm blanket, tasty treats and a toy or £24 could give the gift of safety, helping us answer and respond to a call and provide a safe bed.

This Christmas, the charity is asking the public to support its Kindness at Christmas campaign. To donate, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness.