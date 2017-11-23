RSPCA on the hunt for dedicated animal-lovers to join rescue team

The RSPCA is on the hunt for 20 dedicated animal-lovers from across England to join the charity’s cohort of rescuers working on the frontline of animal welfare.

The charity - the oldest and largest in the UK - has just over 100 animal collection officers (or ACOs) working across England and Wales rescuing injured animals, helping abused or abandoned pets, and responding to welfare concerns from the public.

The officers support the charity’s inspectors and help rescue tens of thousands of animals every year.

The charity has the following vacancies to fill across the country:

South Yorkshire (two officers)

South Shields, Tyne & Wear (one)

Gateshead or Chester Le Street, Tyne & Wear (one)

Wythenshawe / South Manchester (one)

Wigan, Greater Manchester (one)

Liverpool, Merseyside (one)

Coventry, West Midlands (one)

Banbury, Oxford (one)

Stretton, Rutland (one)

Harrow / Barnet, London (one)

Uxbridge / Hayes. London (one)

NE London (inside M25) (one)

Kingston upon Thames / Slough, London (one)

Burgess Hill / Brighton, East Sussex (one)

Reigate / Dorking, Surrey (one)

Bristol (one)

Gosport / Portsmouth, Hampshire (one)

Gloucester (one)

Worcester (one)

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA assistant director of inspectorate, said: “Our ACOs are absolutely vital to the RSPCA’s overall work and our efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome or release animals in need.

“We have an extremely dedicated workforce made up of ACOs, animal welfare officers and inspectors who rescue around 130,000 animals every year.

“But the RSPCA can only fulfill this important role thanks to the commitment and passion of our staff and we’re now on the look-out for 20 more animal-lovers to join the team and help us, help them.”

The charity is expecting thousands of applications for the coveted posts but warns that the job is extremely physically and emotionally demanding.

“When we advertised for 24 new inspectors to join our training programme earlier this year we had over 4,000 applications so we’re expecting a huge number for these roles too,” Mr Murphy - who worked as an RSPCA ambulance driver, inspector and chief inspector in London for 16 years - added.

“Anyone considering this job needs to apply with their eyes wide open. It is not easy and you need to be strong mentally and physically to cope with the role. But for the right person, this could be the chance of a lifetime to get their dream job working on the frontline to improve animal welfare.”

ACOs are responsible for collecting, rescuing and transporting animals, giving first aid as required; assisting inspectors; working with pet owners and the public to improve welfare for animals.

Applicants must have a full, valid UK driving license; a good level of physical fitness, confidence handling animals, experience working with the public and as part of a team, emotional resilience, and flexibility to work unsociable hours.

If successful, candidates will undertake a five-week training course before hitting the road.

For more information on the role and recruitment process, please see the RSPCA job vacancies online. Applications close on 1 December 2017.