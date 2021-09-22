RSPCA appeal after dog with fight wounds from badger baiting is found dumped in Doncaster

The lurcher-type dog was seen by a member of the public wandering around outside Karglen storage facility in Doncaster Road, Doncaster on Sunday morning (September 20).

RSPCA animal rescuer, inspector Thomas Hutton was sent to the scene and found the dog covered in wounds which he believes have been caused by the dog being made to fight or from badger baiting.

He had a mixture of fresh and old wounds all over his face and body. He had a large wound on his leg and his testicles were ripped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the wounds were caused by the dog being made to fight or from badger baiting

Thomas took the suffering pet to a nearby vet for emergency veterinary care and he is now doing well in the care of RSPCA where he has been named Sam and is believed to be aged about 4 year-old. He will remain in the care of the animal welfare charity until he is ready to be rehomed.

Thomas said: “Sam was in quite a state with wounds all over his face and body and he had a large open wound on his leg and testicles were ripped.

“The injuries are consistent with him being used as a fight dog or in badger baiting and it seems whoever had him decided to throw him away like rubbish, leaving him untreated and in pain.

It is believed the wounds were caused by the dog being made to fight or from badger baiting

“Thankfully he is doing well in our case and is such a friendly boy. He is lovely and seems grateful to get love and attention from staff at the centre.

“I suspect his nice temperament is the reason the owner decided to discard him.”

Sam was not microchipped and now Thomas is keen to trace his owner.

He added: “It appears he was dumped overnight and he was spotted in the morning outside the compound,

“I am keen to trace the person responsible for this and would like to hear from anyone who has information as to who owned this dog or if they saw anything suspicious in the area around the time he was found.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018